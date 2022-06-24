Levi’s End of Season Sale updates your denim with up to 40% off best-selling styles

The Levi’s End of Season Sale offers up to 40% off select styles including denim jeans, jackets, t-shirts, shorts, and more. Prices are as marked. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the 541 Athletic Taper Flex Jeans that’s currently marked down to $54 and originally sold for $90. These jeans are available in six color options and infused with stretch for added comfort. This style is great for athletic builds because it has more room in the hips and thighs. It also has a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!