Skytech’s Shiva RTX 3060 Ti-powered gaming desktop reaches new low at $1,350 (Save $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Skytech Shiva Ryzen 5 3.7GHz/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,349.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,500, this $150 in savings marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this desktop. This PC comes equipped with a Ryzen 5 5600X 3.6GHz processor and RTX 3060 Ti graphics to power 1440p 60 FPS gaming with some bigger games needing slightly turned-down graphical settings. The 1TB NVMe SSD will provide plenty of storage for your games and programs with the ability to upgrade the storage later on since this desktop is built with off-the-shelf components. Head below for more.

If you’re looking at grabbing the Skytech PC above, you may need some gaming peripherals as well. You can check out the Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $36 for an entry-level setup. The keyboard included with this combo comes equipped with multimedia control keys and N-Key rollover that will make sure every keystroke is picked up by your PC even during the most intense moments. The switches are designed to be quiet but provide tactile feedback so you can be confident that your presses are going through. The mouse here is adjustable up to 3200 DPI with a set of weights so you can fine-tune the feel while gaming. When it comes to backlighting, the keyboard features seven different RGB lighting modes and effects with the mouse having simple red backlighting.

You’ll also want a good gaming monitor to go with your new PC, so be sure to check out this deal on ASUS’ 27-inch TUF Gaming 1440p 165Hz Monitor for $240. This deal from GameStop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this option and comes with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility.

Skytech Shiva RYzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Desktop features:

Get serious about your improving your game and productivity. A Skytech Shiva offers the latest generation of powerful PC components to future proof your system ensuring years of quality gameplay and superb performance. With room to add your own 2.5-3″ storage drives you could download new games and edit video without worrying about running out of space.

