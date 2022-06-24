Sperry Ultimate Summer Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $25

The Sperry Ultimate Summer Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $25. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Storm CVO Waterproof Leather Sneakers for men. If you’re on the hunt for a shoe for summer, these are a fantastic choice because they look great with shorts. They’re currently marked down to $54 and originally sold for $90. This style is also waterproof and has a rubber bottom for added traction. Head below to find even more deals from Sperry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!