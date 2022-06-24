Sperry Ultimate Summer Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $25

The Sperry Ultimate Summer Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $25. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Storm CVO Waterproof Leather Sneakers for men. If you’re on the hunt for a shoe for summer, these are a fantastic choice because they look great with shorts. They’re currently marked down to $54 and originally sold for $90. This style is also waterproof and has a rubber bottom for added traction. Head below to find even more deals from Sperry or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Authentic Original 2-Eye Seersucker Boat Shoes $48 (Orig. $95)
- Crest Vibe Seersucker Sneakers $30 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II CVO Washed Twill Sneakers $42 (Orig. $60)
- Storm CVO Waterproof Leather Sneaker $54 (Orig. $90)
- Authentic Original Boat Shoe $57 (Orig. $95)
Our top picks for women include:
- Crest Vibe Sparkle Crosshatch Linen Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Songfish Pearlized Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $90)
- Koifish Leather Seersucker Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $90)
- Crest Vibe Leather Mule Sneaker $56 (Orig. $70)
- Fairwater PLUSHWAVE Wedge Sandal $59 (Orig. $85)
