Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Flash Sale offers up to 55% off best-selling shoes from $45

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 55% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Grand Atlantic Sneakers that are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $180. These shoes are great for all seasons and the neutral colors are highly versatile. This style is highly cushioned for added comfort as well as flexible. It also has a rubber bottom that promotes all-day traction. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks from Cole Haan include:
- Grand Atlantic Leather Penny Loafers $90 (Orig. $190)
- 2.ZeroGrand Stitchlite Wingtip $100 (Orig. $200)
- Grand Plus Essex Distance Knit Ox Sneaker $80 (Orig. $140)
- Zero Grand Hiker Waterproof Boots $100 (Orig. $320)
- Grandevolution Stitchlite Oxford $100 (Orig. $270)
- Grand Atlantic Sneaker $90 (Orig. $180)
- Wyatt Leather Venetian Shoes $90 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!