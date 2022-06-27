Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Flash Sale offers up to 55% off best-selling shoes from $45

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom Rack
55% off from $45

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 55% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Grand Atlantic Sneakers that are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $180. These shoes are great for all seasons and the neutral colors are highly versatile. This style is highly cushioned for added comfort as well as flexible. It also has a rubber bottom that promotes all-day traction. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Cole Haan include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Cole Haan offers new markdowns up to 50% off: Sneakers,...
COACH Summer Sale is live with up to 50% off handbags, ...
New Balance’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% ...
Amazon’s Alexa/Google Assistant smart home cam Go...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 7.5W MagSaf...
eufy’s new Smart Floodlight Cam E sees first disc...
Score the SNES-style 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Raiders of the No...
Load more...
Show More Comments