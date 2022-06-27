Vineyard Vines Whale Sale takes extra 30% off clearance items: Polos, shep shirts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionVineyard Vines
30% off

Vineyard Vines is having its Whale of a Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off all clearance styles. Just use promo code EXTRA30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s St. Jean Stripe Sankaty Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $95. This polo shirt is a fantastic option for summer and pairs perfectly with shorts for warm days. It’s available in an array of fun color options and features UPF 30 sun protection. It also has a wrinkle-resistant fabric and it’s stretch-infused as well. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Vineyard Vines

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off best...
GAP Factory takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% of...
Amazon’s Alexa/Google Assistant smart home cam Go...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 7.5W MagSaf...
eufy’s new Smart Floodlight Cam E sees first disc...
Score the SNES-style 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Raiders of the No...
Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Flash Sale offers up to 55% of...
Load more...
Show More Comments