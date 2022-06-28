Dick’s Sporting Goods July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, North Face, more

Ali Smith -
50% off from $10

Dicks Sporting Goods 4th of July Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including adidas, Nike, Columbia, TravisMatthew, The North Face, Under Armour, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the TravisMatthew Even Money Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $59. For comparison, this polo was originally priced at $90. It pairs perfectly with shorts, jeans and chino pants alike. This is also a perfect shirt for golf season with stretch-infused fabric as well as UPF sun protection as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

