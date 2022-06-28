Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger sees first Amazon discount to $20.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the official Google 30W USB-C Fast Charger for $20.42 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks the first time that we’ve seen this charger go on sale directly for a notable price at Amazon. This charger supports Fast Charging on Google’s Pixel smartphones, but also works with any other USB-C device. You’ll find 30W of power delivery here as well, which is enough to charge most Chromebooks, tablets, or even fast charge a friend’s an iPhone with a USB-C to Lightning cable. All-in-all, this is quite a versatile charge and comes backed with Google’s quality and warranties. Trying to determine whether it’s worth it to go first-party for a charger or if you should just opt for a third-party alternative instead? We went hands-on with it to answer that question. After checking that out, head below for more.

When it comes to 30W USB-C adapters, honestly, today’s deal is pretty great. For comparison, the Anker Nano II 30W charger is $28 at Amazon right now. However, opting for Syncwire’s 30W USB-C PD charger for $17 does save a few bucks while also scoring a similar overall power output.

However, if you need two USB-C outputs, then check out Anker’s Nano Pro 40W dual USB-C charger that’s on sale for $27 today. Normally $36, this sale makes it even more affordable than the Anker 30W model we mention above and costs just $7 more than Google’s single-port 30W charger in today’s lead deal. There are other discounts to be had from Anker’s latest sale and pricing starts at $15 for other models, so be sure to swing by our post and give that a look.

Google 30W USB-C Fast Charger features:

  • Use the fast charging Google 30W USB-C Charger to power up Pixel phones and other compatible Google products
  • Works with other USB-C devices, including Chromebooks, tablets, phones, and accessories
  • It’s thoughtfully designed; the phone charger’s plastic enclosure is made with recycled material, so you can feel good about using it

