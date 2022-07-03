Save up to 80% off select top-rated Kindle eBooks with today’s Gold Box starting at $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of top-rated Kindle eBooks at up to 80% off. If you’ve been looking to build out your eBook collection, there are plenty of options here today with genres ranging from teen and young adult to science fiction and fantasy going for $8 or below. One of the benefits of going with the Kindle system is the ability to have immediate access after purchase while also being able to read across practically any platform. Don’t worry if you have to step away as Kindle will remember where you left off so you can get right back into the action. Head below to check out our top picks from today’s sale.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks on sale today by checking out the landing page. After you’re done there, be sure to check out this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies. Every month, Amazon makes brand-new eBooks available to Prime customers before the public release so you can check them out, and best of all, they are free so you won’t have to spend a penny more while expanding your library. One difference this month is you can get two books for free, not just one like in prior months. While you can read these eBooks anywhere on practically any platform, the best reading experience will be on a Kindle e-reader. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 device to learn more about Kindle readers.

