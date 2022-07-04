Amazon Gold Box 180W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, RIP pet hair: $92 (54% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at a 54% discount ($108 off list and $20 off the going rate) for $91.99. This 4.1/5 star rated portable vacuum lasts 25-40 minutes on a charge and features HEPA filtration, up to 20000Pa power, and long/short attachment and brush options.
About this item
- PRETTYCARE Cordless vacuum cleaner motor produces a strong suction power of up 20000Pa at Max mode which is best for debris and deeply embedded dirt, such as cat litter, dog food crumbs, pet hair and so on on your marble, tile and hardwood floor
- Cordless stick vacuum set with 4 stage advanced filtration system :cyclone filtration, cylinder filtration, Hepa filtration, sponge filtration,Flexible 180°swivel sideways and 90°up and down lets you clean your home with ease. LED lights help hardwood floor vacuum to illuminate every dark areas and track dusts and dirt
- Lightweight vacuum cleaner cordless with 2 speed levels lets you freely switch between highest mode 20 kPa(20 minutes), standard mode 12 kPa(35 Minutes).Rechargeable vacuum cleaner cordless can clean whole house with one charge
- Stick vacuum cleaner only wights 6 lbs which making it effortless and convenient for use.It can be placed on the wall with wall-mount(included) and charge(charger included) at the same time,Light and convenient
- PRETTYCARE offer 7*24hrs customer service and a 24-month 100% satisfactory after-sales service for the powerful vacuum cleaner.Buy with confidence
