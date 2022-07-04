Southwire’s heavy-duty 50-foot 12/3 outdoor extension cord returns to Amazon low at $27.50

Amazon is offering the Southwire 50-foot Outdoor 12/3 Heavy-duty Extension Cord for $27.76 shipped. Normally $40 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked at Amazon only three times before. Most extension cords use 16/3 or 14/3 wire, which is fine for most tasks but not really suited for heavy-duty applications. Well, this extension cord is comprised of 12/3 wire which lets it draw higher amperage loads and makes it the perfect solution for running more powerful table saws, lawn tools, and more. Plus, it’s 50 feet long, making sure it can reach anywhere in the garage that you need it. Head below for more.

Of course, if you don’t need the length or heavy-duty nature of today’s lead deal, then consider picking up the Woods Outdoor 16/3 25-foot Extension Cord for $12 at Amazon. That’s a fraction of what you’d spend for today’s lead deal, though you’re getting half the length and won’t be able to run tools that require higher power draws. But, for charging batteries, vacuuming the shop, or anything else, this is a great extension cord to have on hand.

Don’t forget to check out the Home Depot July 4th sale that launched this morning. It delivers deep discounts on grills, patio furniture, tools, and much more. So, if you’re wanting to expand your outdoor setup, then Home Depot’s sale is perfect for you. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on your DIY and tool setup.

Southwire Outdoor Extension Cord features:

OUTDOOR extension cord, ideal for landscaping, and powering appliances such as a shop vac, weed Wacker, bush trimmer, leaf blower and electric lawn mower

HEAVY DUTY 16 GAUGE, 3-pronged, 25 ft. extension cord provides

HIGHLY VISIBLE orange jacket provides extra safety and prevents tripping while working in the yard

