Clarks Red, White, and Shoes Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping

The Clarks Red, White, and Shoes Sale offers up to 50% off with code FOURTH at checkout. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. During this sale you can find deals on sandals, sneakers, boots, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Men’s Gorwin Lace Olive Textile Sneakers that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $90. These shoes will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. They’re a perfect option for summer because they pair with shorts perfectly. This style features cushioned support and a lightweight design for added comfort. Plus, you can find them in two color options. Head below to find even more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wesley Post Navy Sandals $42 (Orig. $70)
- RaceLite Tan Leather Sneakers $56 (Orig. $120)
- Gorwin Lace Olive Textile Sneakers $49 (Orig. $90)
- CraftRun Lace White Combi Shoes $56 (Orig. $140)
- Durston Mid Leather Boots $42 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Eliza Skip Natural Shoes $42 (Orig. $75)
- Karsea Strap Olive Suede Sandals $49 (Orig. $90)
- Clarksdale Arlo Boots $56 (Orig. $160)
- Un Rio Tie Stone Nubuck Shoes $80 (Orig. $130)
- Clarkdale Arlo Tan Croc Shoes $56 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
