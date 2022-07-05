Gerber July 4th Sale offers up to 50% off + extra 20% off sitewide with deals from $10

The Gerber 4th of July Flash Sale takes up to 50% off an an extra 20% off sitewide. Prices are as marked and the additional discount is applied at checkout. Shipping rates apply and vary per order. A highlight from this sale is the Vacation Vibes Rash Guard Swimsuit that’s marked down to $18 and originally sold for $24. This vibrant one-piece rash guard swimsuit is a standout from this sale. It’s available in several print options for both boys and girls as well as an array of sizing. This style also has UPF 50+ fabric to prevent sunburns and a zippered front for easy changing. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Gerber include:

