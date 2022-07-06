L.L. Bean drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Jackets, pullovers, pants, more

L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale offers new markdowns that are currently up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Mountain Classic Fleece Jacket that’s currently marked down to $55, which is $14 off the original rate. This is a perfect layering piece for cool summer nights and early fall mornings. This style features elastic cuffs and a drawcord hem to seal out cold air as well as two hand warmer pockets too. It also pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, khaki pants, jeans, and more. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon Hanes Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off deals from just $7 Prime shipped.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!