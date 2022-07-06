L.L. Bean drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Jackets, pullovers, pants, more

Ali Smith -
FashionL.L. Bean

L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale offers new markdowns that are currently up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Mountain Classic Fleece Jacket that’s currently marked down to $55, which is $14 off the original rate. This is a perfect layering piece for cool summer nights and early fall mornings. This style features elastic cuffs and a drawcord hem to seal out cold air as well as two hand warmer pockets too. It also pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, khaki pants, jeans, and more. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon Hanes Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off deals from just $7 Prime shipped.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

L.L. Bean

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Columbia 4th of July Sale takes 25% off select styles: ...
Steep and Cheap Big Sale offers up to 60% off The North...
Popular DEX FIT protective work and gardening gloves se...
Celestron’s StarSense DX 130AZ telescope uses you...
Amazon Prime members now score a free year of Grubhub+
Wyze Alexa, Assistant, and Siri-ready earbuds with 27-h...
Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop with ...
Ninja’s Foodi 3-in-1 blender/food processor mixes...
Load more...
Show More Comments