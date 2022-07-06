Sorel Summer Sale offers up to 40% off sneakers, boots, sandals, more + free shipping

40% off + free shipping

The Sorel Summer Flash Sale offers up to 40% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Madson II Moc Toe Boots that’s currently marked down to $139 and originally sold for $185. These boots are completely waterproof, which is a fantastic option for fall and they’re also highly cushioned. Plus, the bottom features a rubber outsole that’s great for adding traction. With over 130 positive reviews from Sorel customers, they’re rated 4.3/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

