Amazon takes up to 25% off Calvin Klein Apparel for men from $16 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 25% off Men’s Calvin Klein Apparel. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery with a Prime membership or an order of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Solid V-Neck Merino Sweater. It’s currently marked down to $34, which is $10 off the original rate. This sweater is a fantastic option for transitioning into fall and a classic style you can wear for years to come. You can choose from an array of color options as well and it’s a phenomenal sweater to layer over dress shirts, under vests, and more. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Solid Merino Sweater features:

This sweater contains Merino Wool fibers that are an extremely breathable, active fabric that reacts to changes in your body temperature keeping you cool or warm

Very fine fibers feel luxurious and soft next to your skin

This garment’s fibers are really reactive and will stretch and move with you, yet return to their natural shape after each wear and wash

These fibers are resistant to wrinkles and have an outer layer of protection that prevents stains from setting in

This classic V-neck Merino Sweater looks great when worn with Calvin Klein Chinos for a dressy refined look

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!