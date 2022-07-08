Amazon takes up to 25% off Calvin Klein Apparel for men from $16 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 25% off Men’s Calvin Klein Apparel. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery with a Prime membership or an order of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Solid V-Neck Merino Sweater. It’s currently marked down to $34, which is $10 off the original rate. This sweater is a fantastic option for transitioning into fall and a classic style you can wear for years to come. You can choose from an array of color options as well and it’s a phenomenal sweater to layer over dress shirts, under vests, and more. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks include:
- Solid V-Neck Merino Sweater $34 (Orig. $43)
- Matte Logo Zip Bomber Jacket $94 (Orig. $118)
- Crew Neck Merino Sweater $35 (Orig. $45)
- Denim Trucker Jacket $43 (Orig. $54)
- Modern Stretch Chino Wrinkle Resistant Pants $64 (Orig. $80)
- Monogram Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt $30 (Orig. $49)
- Hybrid Shorts $38 (Orig. $48)
- …and even more deals…
Solid Merino Sweater features:
- This sweater contains Merino Wool fibers that are an extremely breathable, active fabric that reacts to changes in your body temperature keeping you cool or warm
- Very fine fibers feel luxurious and soft next to your skin
- This garment’s fibers are really reactive and will stretch and move with you, yet return to their natural shape after each wear and wash
- These fibers are resistant to wrinkles and have an outer layer of protection that prevents stains from setting in
- This classic V-neck Merino Sweater looks great when worn with Calvin Klein Chinos for a dressy refined look
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!