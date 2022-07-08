HHIP’s precision parallel set helps you precisely line up projects at $32, more from $8

As an early Prime Day deal ahead of next week’s festivities, Amazon is offering HHIP tools, accessories, and more from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 10-piece 1/8 Precision Parallel Set at $32.16. Down from $41, today’s deal is within pennies of its 2022 low and comes within $0.50 of the best price that we’ve seen all-time. Each piece in this set is made from tool steel which has been “stress relieved against distortion.” They’re precision ground and have a tolerance parallel to 0.0003 on the top and bottom. These blocks are perfect for setting up tools in the shop with extreme precision, and the two holes allow you to align them with each other should the need arise. Plus, the included wooden case ensures that they stay safe when not being used. Check out Amazon for other discounts on collets, clamping kits, precision blocks, and much more. Then, head below for additional information.

Save some cash and pick up something like the Kapro 8-inch Ledge-It Try & Mitre Square that can be picked up for $22 at Amazon. It lets you set both 90- and 45-degree angles and has built-in measurement marking which help set saw blade heights or make marks on workpieces. It’s not quite as accurate as the parallel set in today’s lead deal, but it’s a great way to take your woodworking to the next level on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget to check out the deal we found on Dremel’s 2-speed mini rotary tool yesterday. It comes with 21 accessories to get you up and going as soon as it arrives for $33. Then, swing by our tool guide for other ways to save on upgrading your DIY kit.

HHIP Precision Parallel Set features:

HHIP 1/8 X 3″ 10 Pair Parallel Set – These are hardened steel & are precision ground in multiple sizes of matched pairs. They are ground for tight tolerances on the top & bottom edges. Use these to be sure your work is square and flat on the bottom of your vise. Place a parallel against each vise jaw & rest your workpiece on top. Parallels raise your work piece within the vise allowing more clearance for cutting tools. The holes in their sides are useful for clamping parallels for extra support.

