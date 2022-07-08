TAC Force’s spring-assisted 3-inch folding pocket knife falls to 2022 low at just $7

Amazon is offering the TAC Force 2-tone Folding Pocket Knife in all colors for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal going rate of at least $8.50 depending on the colorway you choose, today’s deal marks the lowest prices that we’ve seen so far in 2022. These knives come with a 4.25-inch total overall length while the blade measures in at three inches. The spring-assisted opening mechanism helps you open the knife with ease as well. On top of being a knife, there’s also a seat belt cutter which can double as a band cutter when opening boxes. Plus, there’s a glass breaker on the bottom of the knife, making it a 3-in-1 tool. Keep reading for more.

It’ll be hard to beat the value of today’s lead deal when it comes to pocket knives. However, adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5 is worth considering. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

For other EDC essentials, I’ve detailed all of the gear that I keep on me at any given time. Ranging from multi-tools to pocket knives and even keychain accessories, there’s a lot to the world of EDC. Picking the right pieces is crucial to enjoying what you carry everyday, so be sure to check out our roundup for all of our top recommendations.

TAC Force Pocket Knife features:

When you think TAC-Force, think spring assisted pocket knives! They excel in tactical design with an emphasis on self-defense and are made to be very lightweight, versatile, and functional. Built with the rapid deployment technology that Police, Fire. EMT’s, Rescue and other first responders have come to know and love. When every second counts, you can rest assured that your TAC-Force knife will be ready to spring into action at a moment’s notice! These folding knives are available in a massive variety of colors and styles from tactical and hunting to fantasy and collectibles. Considered multipurpose tools, many models include a clip, seat belt cutter, and glass breaker within the knife itself. #ReadyToRespond

