ECOVACS smart X1 OMNI robot vac/mop cleans itself and your home at $500 off for Prime Day

Today we are taking a closer look at the flagship ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop system. Delivering state-of-the-art AIVI 3D and TrueMapping technology in combination with a truly all-in-one cleaning station, Omni intelligently vacuums and mops your entire home before automatically emptying itself, washing and drying its mop pad, and refilling the water tank for another round with built-in voice control tech in tow. While easily among the most high-tech and feature-rich solutions on the market, it just got a whole lot more affordable ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Head below for a closer look at the details and the now live $500 price drop.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI clean station

The auto clean station delivers an industry-first setup for a “whole new level of freedom from cleaning.” There are some other systems out there with auto empty bins, but not very many that are as feature-rich as the ECOVACS all-in-one OMNI Station. Designed to deliver a truly autonomous cleaning experience, it will certainly empty the dustbin on the robot vacuum automatically, but it takes it up several levels from there. It will also separate the clean water and sewage to hygienically wash the X1’s mopping pads, refill the cleaning unit’s water reserve with a single tap, and then engage a hot drying process to rapidly clean the mop pad, preventing bacteria and odors in the process so you don’t have to get down there and do all of this yourself.

Four stages of clean

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop delivers a four-stage cleaning system to your home that combines a particularly powerful suction system with a three-way brush to pull dust and debris from every corner of your home. The dual side and floating brushes complement the 5,000Pa suction power – a level of power you’re not going to find very often elsewhere and certainly not from those cheaper brands out there – negating the need to sweep up what some other robot vacuums will leave behind or needing to go over the same areas over and over again. From there, the brand’s OZMO Turbo 2.0 Mopping System kicks into action with 180 rotations per minute to deliver a deep cleaning and leave your floors sparkling.

On-demand voice command

The DEEBOT X1 Omni system is the first ECOVACS vacuum robot with a built-in voice assistant and sound-source localization technology. No need to worry about connecting other smart home gear here just to use voice commands and the like – you simply activate your smart cleaning bot by saying “OK YIKO.” Leveraging AIVI 3D tech, home mapping, and laser navigation to automatically identify, recognize, and avoid obstacles (or that pair of shoes you left on the floor), you simply just command the bot for special jobs outside of the its usual cleaning tasks – “OK YIKO, vacuum under the sofa in the living room.”

And the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 looks good doing it

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop is not only an intelligent and efficient cleaning system that takes just about all of the manual labor out of cleaning the hard floors and carpets in your living space, but it also looks good doing it. Working alongside the award-winning Jacob Jensen design consultancy firm, the sleek design and clean lines that make up the auto cleaning station house the high-tech system in style, whether it’s hard at work or in between cleaning sessions charging back up and readying itself for another go.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Prime Day 2022 deal

Best of all, ECOVACS is now offering its DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop at one of the best prices we have ever tracked for Prime Day 2022. Regularly $1,549, you can now bring home this intelligent cleaning system for $1,049.99 shipped, or nearly $500 off the going rate. This deal will only be live from now through the end of Amazon Prime Day on July 13, 2022.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!