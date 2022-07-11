Polk Audio’s 5.1-Ch. MagniFi Max SR sound bar falls to new all-time low at $350 (Reg. $600), more

Amazon is offering the Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR 5.1-channel Home Theater Sound Bar for $349.99 shipped. Normally $600, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This setup gives your entire home theater an upgrade thanks to its wireless rear speakers and subwoofer. That’s right, you won’t have to plug either the subwoofer or the rear speakers into the main soundbar making configuration and setup that much easier. This allows Polk to deliver true 5.1-channel surround sound that can be used in any home theater. Plus, there are three HDMI inputs alongside an HDMI-ARC output and optical port. There’s also built-in Chromecast and other smarts so you can listen to music without turning the TV on. Head below for more Polk Audio Prime Day deals.

Polk Audio Prime Day deals:

Put some of your savings toward picking up this budget-friendly HDMI cable. While it’s not HDMI 2.1 certified for 4K120 content, it’s more than capable of handling 4K60 and below, which is what a majority of home theaters are capable of. It comes in various lengths, though the 6-foot is likely the most useful at $8 on Amazon.

Meanwhile, our best Prime Day TV deals roundup is now live, showing you the best ways to save on the other end of home theater upgrades. Pricing starts at $200 and you’ll find everything from entry-level TV sets all the way up to premium OLED models on sale. Then, once your movie watching setup is complete, check out our Prime Day 2022 hub for all the other ways you can save this year.

Polk MagniFi Max SR Sound Bar features:

The Polk MagniFi MAX SR maximum-performance true 5.1 home theater sound bar system includes the MAX sound bar, wireless subwoofer and two wireless surround speakers for a bigger, more dynamic surround sound. Optimized for movies, TV, sports and music, the MAX delivers an audio experience far beyond that of traditional sound bars. It features patented SDA surround technology for a wider, more immersive listening experience and Polk Voice Adjust technology for crystal clear dialogue—and it’s equipped with Polk Smart Remote technology, so it works with your TV’s remote control right out of the box.

