Amazon takes up to 43% off New Balance shoes and apparel from $17 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 43% off New Balance shoes and apparel from $17 Prime shipped. A highlight from this sale is the Men’s 515 V3 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $43 and originally sold for $75. This vintage style sneaker is lightweight and features a suede upper that transitions perfectly into the fall season. You can wear these sneakers with casual or athletic outfit and they’re available in several color options as well. Plus, it features New Balance’s comfort insert to promote a cushioned base with every step. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our Prime Day hub for additional sales today from all categories.

Our top picks include:

New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers feature:

Textile and suede upper for a comfortable feel

Lightweight EVA foam cushioning in the midsole and heel increases comfort

NB Comfort Insert offers additional cushioning

Rubber outsole

Classic saddle branding and ’80s-inspired design for a sporty look

