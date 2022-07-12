Amazon Prime Day updates your jeans with Levi’s apparel and accessories up to 55% off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 55% off Levi’s apparel and accessories. A highlight from this sale is the 514 Straight Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $35 shipped and originally sold for $70. This stylish pair of denim features a straight fit that’s flattering as well as a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. It’s available in an array of color options and they can easily be dressed up or down as well as worn throughout any season. The material also has a hint of stretch that promotes all-day comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s. Also, you will want to check out our Prime Day hub with all of the top deals from all categories.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Levi’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans feature:

Classic straight-fit jeans ideal for medium to athletic builds, Levi’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans are versatile and comfortable.

They sit low on the waist with a regular fit through the thigh and a straight leg. This pair has just the right amount of stretch for all-day comfort.

More than 140 years after inventing the blue jean, one thing is clear: Levi’s clothes are loved by the people who wear them – from presidents to movie stars, farmers to fashion icons, entrepreneurs to the everyman.

‘Live in Levi’s’ asserts with confidence and pride that Levi’s clothes are indeed for everybody who’s not just anybody.

