Aqara launches up to 30% off Prime Day sale with HomeKit cameras, sensors, more from $15

Aqara is now joining in on all of the Prime Day 2022 savings by offering its own collection of smart home gear on sale. Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, you can now save up to 30% on a wide range of its HomeKit cameras, Zigbee sensors, and more.

Aqara Prime Day discounts now live

Leading the way in the Aqara smart home sale, we have the recently-released G3 Camera Hub going up for sale for one of the very first times. Perfect for diving into the ecosystem, this flagship offering has now been marked down to $79.99. Marking a new all-time low from the usual $110 going rate, this is $30 off and well below our previous $94 mention from earlier in the year.

Featuring a 2K sensor that’s limited to 1080p feeds through HomeKit Secure Video, the G3 Camera packs in a Zigbee hub on top of its surveillance capabilities. Over at 9to5Mac, we just took a hands-on look at what the new release from Aqara has to offer, and walked away quite impressed by its ability to create a low-cost HomeKit setup. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, with AI facial and gesture recognition to round out the package.

Another highlight from the Aqara Prime Day sale this week has its new Curtain Driver E1 up for sale. This new release lets you turn a typical pair of curtains into another smart home accessories with a form-factor that mounts directly onto the curtain rod. Now on sale for one of the first times, it is 20% off and sitting at $79.99 (Rod Version) / $79.99 (Track Version). This is also a new all-time low on the just-released smart home upgrade.

Much like all of the other accessories in the Aqara stable, the Curtain Driver E1 pairs over Zigbee 3.0 to the rest of your setup. That delivers support for all of the usual smart home integrations like HomeKit, Alexa, Google, IFTTT and even the upcoming Matter standard. The battery-powered device can run for 1-year on a single charge, and there’s also support for schedules based on sunrise and sunset.

And alongside some of the more flagship releases, all of Aqara’s popular sensors are also joining in on the Prime Day savings. Talking 20% off all of the expansions to your Zigbee networks, all of the following accessories are down to the best prices of the year.

Aqara sensors:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!