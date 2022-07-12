Save up to 30% off Calvin Klein during Amazon’s Prime Day from $4 Prime shipped

Ali Smith -
30% off from $4

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Calvin Klein underwear from $4 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s 7-Pack Stretch Boxer Briefs that are currently marked down to $44.45 shipped. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $65 and today’s rate is matched with the Amazon all-time low as well as the best price in over a year. These boxers are available in several color options and have a logo waistband. This style is also sweat-wicking to help keep you comfortable too. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Calvin Klein 7-Pack Boxer Briefs feature:

  • Spun in pure, premium cotton yarn with a hint of Spandex fibers, Calvin Klein’s signature men’s underwear wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry.
  • Featuring a functional fly and contoured pouch for a supportive fit, Calvin Klein’s mens boxer briefs have a soft, flexible logo waistband that stays put without too much compression and retains its shape, wear after wear.
  • Designed with a full rise, a waist that sits the above hip, and a longer leg line that sits low on the thigh.
  • Calvin Klein’s mens boxers are created by its NYC-based global design team using premium imported materials.

