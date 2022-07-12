Hisense’s 65-inch U8G ULED 120Hz Android Smart TV reaches new low of $800

Amazon is now offering the Hisense ULED Premium 65U8G QLED Series 65-inch Android 4K Smart TV for $799.99 shipped. Normally going for $950, this 16% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this TV model. Android TV is the centerpiece here with access to thousands of apps and your favorite streaming services with this 2021 model outputting a peak brightness of 1,500 nits to complement the Dolby Vision HDR support. You’ll also have access to the 120Hz refresh rate with the HDMI 2.1 port with three other standard inputs. Our launch coverage will give you more information. Head below for more.

Hisense ULED Premium 65U8G 65-inch Android Smart TV features:

Let’s start with a quick round up. This is the best all-round TV. Hands down. Movies, gaming, sports… it’ll handle anything you can throw at it and look great doing it (try not to actually throw stuff, it’s just a figure of speech). No surprise when it’s got 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, anti-glare panel and powerful 1,500 nit peak brightness. What does all that mean? It’s like gazing at the sun melting into the Mediterranean Sea from Ibiza’s coolest bars.

