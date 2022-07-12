Intex Inflatable Prime Day Deals: Save on air mattresses and kayaks starting from $12

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering Prime members the opportunity to save on a collection of Intex Air Mattresses and Kayaks. Leading today’s deals is the Intex Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set for $101.03 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 28% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is the lowest we’ve seen over the past year. This kayak set comes with everything you need to get going down the river with the Hi-output pump, removable/adjustable seats, two 86-inch paddles, and a carrying bag to easily transport the set. The heavy-duty puncture-resistant vinyl makes up three separate air chambers and the inflatable I-beam floor for full rigidity while exploring. The weight capacity here is 400 pounds. Head below for additional Intex deals.

Intex Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak Set features:

Comfortable for anyone: Kayak includes an adjustable inflatable seat with backrest; Cockpit designed for comfort and space

Made for smaller bodies of water: Explorer k2 is made for smaller bodies of water including lakes and mild rivers

Dimensions: Inflated size 10 feet 3 x 3 feet x 1 feet 8 inch; Maximum weight capacity: 400 pounds

