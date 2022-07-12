National Geographic Hobby Rock Tumbler drops to $59.50, more STEM kits from $13

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering a collection of National Geographic STEM Kits at a discounted rate for Prime members. Headlining this deal is the National Geographic Hobby Rock Tumbler Kit for $59.49 shipped. Normally going for $70, this 15% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is the lowest price we’ve seen since last year outside of a one-day deal. This kit comes with everything you need to take a rough gem and polish it down to a shiny piece suited for display. The tumbler with a 1-pound barrel is the centerpiece here with four bags of polishing grits. A detailed, full-color learning guide is included to help you along the way. Head below for more National Geographic kit deals.

National Geographic Hobby Rock Tumbler Kit features:

  • CREATE YOUR OWN GEMSTONES – Make any stone sparkle and polish everyday rocks into dazzling gemstones! This rock tumbler kit makes it fun and easy to turn rough rocks into beautifully polished gemstones, thanks to its simple operation and durable design.
  • A COMPLETE HOBBY TUMBLING KIT – Everything you need to create polished gemstones: the tumbler, four polishing grits, sifter, nine types of real rough gemstones, plus a detailed full-color learning guide. Makes a great gift for girls and boys!
  • HIGH-QUALITY EDUCATIONAL TOYS – National Geographic is proud to make the highest quality hands-on science toys, and all our products are backed by exceptional service.

