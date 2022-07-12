Osmo’s popular STEM iPad/Fire tablet kits drop up to 50% for Prime Day with deals from $20

Amazon’s Osmo Prime Day deals are now live and starting from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The popular children’s STEM and learning play sets connect with your iPad or Fire tablet device to deliver an intelligent and educational experience for the youngsters. Now listed at up to 50% off the going rates, this year’s Osmo Prime Day deals deliver a discounted way to bolster the kids’ early development with price drops on the starter kits, add-on sets, accessories, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Osmo Prime Day deals:

Prime Day 2022 is now in full swing with deep deals on Apple gear, smart home products, the Fire tablets we mentioned above, kitchen appliances, networking upgrades, and much more. All of the best offers will be highlighted in our Prime Day deal hub right here and be sure to stay locked to our Twitter feed or up-to-the-minute price drops.

Genius Starter Kit for iPad features:

OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).

SKILLS LEARNED: Visual problem-solving skills, puzzles, math, addition, counting, subtraction, multiplication, geography, marine biology, freehand drawing, gain listening skills, reading, learn physics & improve spelling & vocabulary. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!