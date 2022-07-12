Roborock smart robot vacuums and self-empty docks up to $240 off for Prime Day from $200

As part of Amazon’s annual Prime Day celebration, Roborock is ushering in a number of notable discounts across nearly its entire lineup. From the brand’s best discounts ever to sales on its latest models, there’s quite a lot to enjoy here, especially since robotic vacuums are starting for at $200 for Prime Day from Roborock. What ways can you save on making your cleaning routine smart this Prime Day? Let’s take a closer look below.

Roborock Prime Day 2022 deals deliver all-time lows

We’ll start with some of the best discounts that Roborock has ever offered. One of the largest discounts in Roborock’s Prime Day 2022 sale is on its S5 Max smart robot vacuum, which is down to $349.99. This is a $200 discount form its normal $550 going rate and saves a total of 36% compared to its list price. While there’s a few larger discounts on other models, this is the best price that we’ve ever seen on the S5 Max, making it quite notable all around.

The S5 Max packs a lot of features all around, packing LiDAR navigation, adaptive route planning, obstacle avoidance, and much more. It connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network and allows you to plan what rooms it cleans and even boasts both no-go and no-mop zones for additional customizability. The Roborock S5 Max that’s on sale for Prime Day also packs an auto-return function should it run low on battery mid-clean and there’s also voice control capabilities to enjoy.

Another notable discount is the S7+, which is down to $709.99 from its normal $950 going rate, saving 25% and marking the best discount we’ve ever seen on this more premium model. The S7+ takes things to the next level by offering a self-emptying dock and sonic/auto-lifting mop. The dock itself can store up to 60 days of dust and the sonic vibration technology in the mop helps it to clean better. On top of that, the mop itself will automatically sense whether it’s on carpet or not, and if it senses carpet, lifts the mop to ensure you don’t return to a wet floor. Of course, all of this is in addition to smartphone control, LiDAR mapping, and all the other premium features we’ve come to know and love from Roborock.

Roborock Prime Day 2022 deals:

