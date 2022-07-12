Save up to $300 on Roomba robotic vacuums and mops from $200 for Prime Day (New lows)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners from $200 shipped. Our top pick in the sale is the Roomba i7+ with Auto-Empty Base at $499.99. For comparison, you’d normally spend $800 for this model and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in new condition. With an included auto-empty base, this vacuum cleans up after itself and can empty its dust bin for up to 60 days before the dirt disposal bag needs to be changed. There’s also vSLAM navigation so the vacuum can learn your home’s layout and build personal smart maps, plus with voice assistant tie ins you can say things like “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table” and it’ll begin picking up the mess from dinner. Head below for additional Roomba deals.

More Roomba deals:

Be sure to stay on top of all of the other Prime Day discounts that are available throughout the week. To make it easy, we have a dedicated Prime Day hub to keep all of the discounts we find easy to browse throughout Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. Then, don’t forget that we’re working around the clock at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i7 to empty itself for up to 60 days.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. (Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system)

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the i7 learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows.

VACUUMS MESSES IN THE MOMENT – Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” A simple request to your voice assistant* or via the iRobot Home app enables the i7 to clean messes for you, right when they happen.

COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN – With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans and when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas.

A CLEAN UNIQUE TO YOU – The Roomba i7 robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning where and when you normally clean and suggesting personalized schedules so you can focus on everything else.

IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS – Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens.

