Thermacell’s rechargeable mosquito repellent system 2-pack reaches new low of $60, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the ability to save on a collection of Thermacell Mosquito Repellant Devices. Headlining here is the 2-pack of E-Series Rechargeable Repellers for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. These repellers can provide up to 5.5 hours of coverage on a single charge while creating a 20-foot zone of protection so you can enjoy your summer evenings in peace. There is no spray, flame, or scent here so you won’t be disturbed by the smell of Deet or other chemicals with a 12-hour repellent refill included. Head below for more Thermacell deals.

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Repeller features:

The E90 is our most advanced repellent system ever, reflecting the combined expertise of our world leading research team. For the backyard and beyond, Thermacell E90 is easy to use and provides hours of scent-free, mess-free, DEET-free mosquito defense. Our largest area repellent zone available, the E90 provides a 20-foot zone of advanced mosquito protection. Audio cues and LEDs let you know you’re protected and how much battery life remains. Keep mosquitoes away with the simple push of a button.

