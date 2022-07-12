TP-Link’s Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E system sees first drop to $240 (Save $60), more from $19

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering a selection of NETGEAR, TP-Link, ASUS, and more networking gear for Prime members. Standing out amongst the rest here is the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack for $239.99 shipped. This is the first discount from $300 we’ve tracked since its launch marking a new all-time low. Wi-Fi 6E is the latest standard to reach the consumer space with the 6GHz band and this Tri-Band system takes full advantage. Covering up to 5,500-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app that will then allow for simple management over the next work with Alexa integration to boot. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and head below for other notable deals.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Brand-New 6 GHz Band – Experience the latest frequency of WiFi, eliminating interference from all legacy devices. The 6 GHz band works as the powerful dedicated backhaul to ensure stable connections between nodes by default. You can switch it to Wi-Fi Network mode and connect your WiFi 6E-compatible devices to 6GHz Network

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

Unlock the Full Potential of WiFi 6 – Opening the 6 GHz band will change the game for WiFi 6. WiFi 6 brings about upgraded performance in network efficiency and capacity. Whereas the advantages of WiFi 6 are not fully realized while competing with transmissions from WiFi 5 (or other radios). The 6 GHz band is available only for WiFi 6 traffic, allowing WiFi 6 to meet its intended potential

