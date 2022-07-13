Acer Predator next-gen-ready 28-inch 4K 144Hz monitor now $535, more from $93

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of computer monitors, laptops, and more on sale. Our top pick is the Acer Predator 28-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor for $534.99 shipped. Down from $630, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this specific model and is also among the best pricing we’ve seen for HDMI 2.1 4K 144Hz displays. Ready for next-generation gaming, this display has native support for all of the latest consoles and graphics cards, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a. You’ll also find USB-C inputs and a built-in 4-port USB hub for connecting your peripherals. Plus, this monitor supports both FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC for a tear-free experience. Keep reading for more.

Prime Day monitors, laptops, and more:

Now that you’ve seen what’s on sale here, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

Acer Predator 4K 144Hz Monitor features:

Fasten your seatbelt: The Predator XB283K UHD display with 3840 x 2160 resolution is all about no compromises on gaming performance, color or speed. This 28-inch (3840 x 2160) monitor combines jaw dropping specs including an Agile-Splendor IPS panel that supports blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. Through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Experience something new. (UM.PX3AA.V01)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!