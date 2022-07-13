Amazon Prime Day Lacoste Sale takes up to 60% off polos, sneakers, underwear, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories at up to 60% off. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Classic 3-Pack Cotton Stretch Trunks that are marked down to $29.75, which is $13 off the original rate. These cotton boxer briefs have a logo waistband as well as an embroidered crocodile on the leg. They’re available in several color options and the stretch-blend fabric promotes all-day comfort too. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here. Also, be sure to stay tuned to our Prime hub for the best deals today.

Lacoste Classic Stretch Trunks feature:

  • Simple elegance meets fashion in the CASUAL line. The soft cotton stretch blend ensures a perfect comfortable fit.
  • Includes 3 pairs
  • Elastic waistband featuring contrasting Lacoste brand logo pattern
  • Embroidered heat-sealed signature green crocodile at bottom hem
  • Contour pouch (no exit)

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
