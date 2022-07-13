Amazon Prime Day Lacoste Sale takes up to 60% off polos, sneakers, underwear, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories at up to 60% off. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Classic 3-Pack Cotton Stretch Trunks that are marked down to $29.75, which is $13 off the original rate. These cotton boxer briefs have a logo waistband as well as an embroidered crocodile on the leg. They’re available in several color options and the stretch-blend fabric promotes all-day comfort too. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here. Also, be sure to stay tuned to our Prime hub for the best deals today.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Classic 3-Pack Cotton Stretch Trunks $30 (Orig. $43)
- Short-Sleeve Oxford Button Down Oxford Shirt $49 (Orig. $90)
- 3-Pack Essentials Regular Fit T-Shirts $30 (Orig. $43)
- Bayliss Sneakers $63 (Orig. $90)
- Billfold Wallet $27 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Small Tote Bag $36 (Orig. $88)
- Fraiser Slide Sandals $27 (Orig. $39)
- Match Break Sneakers $63 (Orig. $140)
- Run Spin Running Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- Jump Serve Slip on Sneaker $53 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Lacoste Classic Stretch Trunks feature:
- Simple elegance meets fashion in the CASUAL line. The soft cotton stretch blend ensures a perfect comfortable fit.
- Includes 3 pairs
- Elastic waistband featuring contrasting Lacoste brand logo pattern
- Embroidered heat-sealed signature green crocodile at bottom hem
- Contour pouch (no exit)
