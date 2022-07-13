Amazon’s Prime Day Watch Sale takes up to 62% off Invicta, Citizen, Timex, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 62% off watches from Invicta, Citizen, Timex, Bulova, Tissot, and many more. A standout from this sale is the Timex Expedition Scout Watch that’s currently marked down to $44.69. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at up to $145 and today’s rate is the new Amazon all-time low. This style is great for gifting and can be worn throughout any season. It easily elevates a look with its leather detailing and its water-resistant up to 50m, which is recreational swimming. Better yet, it’s charged by any light with a four-month power reserve. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our Prime Day hub for additional sales today from all categories.

Our top picks for men include:

Timex Expedition Scout Watch features:

Adjustable tan 20mm leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Charged by any light with a four-month power reserve

Gray dial with full Arabic numerals; date window at 3 o’clock

Gunmetal gray 40mm brass case with mineral crystal; luminous hands

Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

