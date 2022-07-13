Amazon’s Prime Day in-house fashion brand sale takes up to 50% off styles from $7

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off its in-house brands including Amazon Essentials, The Drop, Goodthreads, Core 10, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Men’s Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Golf Shorts that are currently marked down to $17 shipped and originally sold for $28. These shorts are stretch-infused as well as sweat-wicking, which is great for your golf swing. It’s available in ten color options and can be dressed up or down easily. It also has large pockets that are great for storing your wallet, keys, and more. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Golf Shorts features:

  • Train in confidence with these lightweight golf shorts featuring a smooth, wrinkle-free fabric blend with moisture wicking and a gentle stretch
  • Features slant pockets at each side and set-in pockets at the back
  • Roomy through hip & thigh with straight leg. Sits at the waist
  • Everyday made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort
  • An Amazon brand

