Amazon takes up to 55% off Champion gear from $9 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 55% off Champion gear for the whole family as well as C9 Champion from $9 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Women’s Logo 6-Pack No Show Socks that are currently marked down to just $8.51 and originally sold for $12. That’s a new Amazon all-time low too. These socks have a cushioned footbed for added comfort and the no-show design for a stylish look. They also feature breathable material and arch support. Plus, you can find them in several color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below. Also, be sure to stay tuned to our Prime hub for the best deals today.

Our top picks include:

Champion Logo No Show Socks feature:

  • Imported
  • Machine Wash
  • Cushioned Foot Bottom For High Impact Comfort
  • Arch Support For Better Fit
  • Double Dry Moisture Wicking Technology Helps Keep Feet Cool And Dry

