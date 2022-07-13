FLIR ONE Pro for iOS helps spot leaks with patented MSX technology at $286, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering its Prime members the opportunity to save on FLIR thermal products. Headlining the deals here is the FLIR ONE Pro with Lightning Connection for $285.99 shipped. Normally going for $410, this discount marks one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked outside of a brief drop $16 below today’s deal back in May. This camera will connect to your iOS device to capture a 19,200 pixel IR image with the connector having 4mm of height adjustment to fit through thicker cases. The two cameras on the unit combine their images with FLIR’s MSX technology to provide enhanced details that would otherwise be lost. Head below for more FLIR deals.

FLIR ONE Pro features:

FLIR ONE PRO: Powerful Infrared camera mobile accessary with adjustable one fit connector lets you find hidden electrical problems, energy loss, water damage, and other heat related issues.

EXPANDED MEASUREMENT: Measure temperatures up to 400 C – compared to a maximum of 120 C for the FLIR ONE Pro LT – with up to three spot temperature meters and six temperature regions of interest.

ONEFIT CONNECTOR: Adjustable connector extends by up to 4 mm, so you can secure your FLIR ONE Pro to your mobile device while its still in the protective case.

