Igloo Ice Maker Prime Day deals: Save 20% on countertop ice makers from $109

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering its Prime members the opportunity to save on Igloo ice makers and water cooler. Headlining the deals here is the Igloo ICEB26RR Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker for $111.99 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 20% discount marks a new 202 low price. You can choose a few different colorways at this price including Retro Red, Red, and Black. This maker can produce nine cylinder-shaped ice cubes in as little as 7 minutes with up to 26 pounds of ice being produced in 24 hours. The removable ice basket is perfect for taking large amounts of ice to your cooler with a scoop for smaller amounts. Head below for more Igloo deals.

More Igloo deals:

Igloo Automatic Portable Countertop Ice Maker features:

DESIGNED FOR CONVENIENCE – Portable, convenient and compact in size, this retro metallic red ice maker looks good on a countertop while producing ice for whenever or wherever you need it

CONTROL PANEL – Simple to understand and illuminated with LED lights, the electronic control panel lets you know when you need to add water, when the ice basket is full and allows you to choose the size of the ice cubes.

LARGE ICE-MAKING CAPACITY – Keep the water tank filled and this unit will produce 26 pounds of ice in a 24 hour period – enough to keep drinks cold all day long.

