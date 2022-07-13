Positive Grid smart guitar amps/audio interfaces now start from $199 for Prime Day ($60 off)

We are now tracking some notable price drops on the Positive Grid Smart Guitar Amps. You can score the full-size Positive Grid Spark at $239 shipped for Prime members. Down from the regular $299, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked and a new 2022 low on Amazon. Alongside delivering a notable standard, issue guitar amp setup, it also connects with the companion app to deliver “10,000+ amp and FX presets” and loads of built-in emulation setups – the Positive Grid amp emulations sounds great to my ears – all while doubling as an audio interface for your DAW setup. Just be sure to head below for the first notable Amazon price drop on the latest edition MINI model.

Amazon is also serving up a $30 on-page coupon on the Positive Grid Smart Spark MINI at $199 shipped. Regularly $229, this is the lowest we have tracked outside of the limited pre-order right when they were unveiled. After having a chance to go hands-on with this model for review, I can confidently say this mini 10W solution really has no business sounding nearly as good as it does. Some musical collaborators of mine had a hard time believing it could push out some of the sounds I demo’d for them. It also doubles as an audio interface and a Bluetooth speaker. Get even more details in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Whether you have some upcoming gifts to take care of, DIY projects to tackle around the house this summer, upgrades to land for the home office, or gear to ensure you’re ready for off-grid adventures, Prime Day is here and will almost certainly be the best opportunity to score all of it at a discount. This year, much like the 2021 event, is easily already rivaling what we see over the Black Friday deal season, so if there is anything you have been tracking to score a deal on, it will likely land in our 2022 Prime Day deal hub.

Positive Grid Spark features:

Smart Jam learns your style and feel, generating authentic bass and drums to accompany you

Access to 10,000+ amp-and-FX presets on ToneCloud, powered by PositiveGrid’s BIAS realistic virtual tube amps and effects for Guitar, Acoustic or Bass

Import your music from Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube and Spark’s smart app will auto display the guitar chords in real time

Powerhouse 40 Watt combo includes onboard tone stack controls, effects, tone starter preset programs, a built-in tuner, tap tempo and more

Use Spark as your USB audio interface and track your ideas with included PreSonus Studio One Prime recording software

