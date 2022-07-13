Samsung Soundbar Prime Day deals: New lows hit Dolby Atmos soundbars from $118

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering its Prime members the opportunity to save on Samsung Soundbars. Headling this deal is the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1-channel Soundbar for $117.99 shipped. Normally going for $148, this 20% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen for this model. You’ll get both the 2.1-channel soundbar and a wireless subwoofer with this setup with Dolby Atmos creating a virtual surround sound setup. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth so you can have a wire-free setup as well. Head below for more Samsung deals.

The second part of this Prime Day deal brings the Samsung HW-S61B 5.0-channel Soundbar for $298. Normally going for $348, this is a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you’ll also have access to Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound with the ability to also utilize it wirelessly unlike some other setups. You do lack an external subwoofer with the soundbar also featuring AirPlay 2 and a built-in voice assistant to control the unit.

After checking out these Samsung soundbar deals, be sure to swing by our main Prime Day hub for all of our roundups in one location. This will best help you take full advantage of this shopping event with our coverage on Twitter being one of the best ways to keep up with all the new deals dropping soon.

Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1-channel Soundbar features:

WIRELESS SURROUND SOUND COMPATIBLE – Turn your soundbar into a complete surround sound system with optional rear Samsung speakers in a few simple steps without the mess of wires

GAME MODE – Boost your gaming experience with perfectly synced directional audio that moves with the action on-screen and crosstalk cancellation that minimizes distractions

ADAPTIVE SOUND LITE – Enhanced audio tracking for your content in real time, with technology that equalizes background music and consistent volume control

