Amazon offers up to 41% off Gold Toe and PEDS Socks from $10 Prime shipped

For a limited time only, Amazon takes up to 41% off Gold Toe and PEDS socks from $10 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 6-Pack Harrington Crew Socks that are currently marked down to $16.14 and originally were priced at $22. Today’s rate is the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. These socks were cushioned for added comfort and are great for boots this fall. They’re also designed for durability and to last for years. Plus, you can choose from an array of color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Gold Toe Harrington Crew Socks feature:

  • GOLDTOE socks for men offer arch support for all day, stay-put comfort in select styles. The best socks with arch support help you feel good throughout your day and provide a premium fit.
  • Enjoy arch support, a special feature, in GOLDTOE styles including the Casual Traveler series with seasonal styles in a lightweight crew sock.
  • Your best kept secret for when you want the no sock look but all the comfort of a sock. Invisibles help protect your feet and shoes with moisture control, odor management, and can help protect against abrasions. 

