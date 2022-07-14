ASUS’ ZenBook Flip S13 OLED with 13.3-inch 4K display reaches Amazon low of $1,099

Amazon now offers the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED Laptop i7/16GB/1TB for $1,099 shipped. Normally going for $1,479, this 26% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve tracked with today’s deal being within $100 of the lowest we’ve tracked anywhere. The 11th Gen Intel i7 2.8GHz processor is paired with 16GB of RAM to run just about any program you want on the ZenBook with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 4K OLED NanoEdge touchscreen display’s HDR performance has earned it the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification with its 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The 360-degree hinge also allows this device to work as a tablet or in a tent configuration, hence the Flip title. Head below for more.

Update 7/14 @ 1:03 p.m: Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Laptop Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $499.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this solid $300 price drop is one of the lowest we have seen for the laptop. This deal is also available at Best buy directly. The 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen allows this device to work as a tablet or laptop with the Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM backing it up.

Looking at I/O, you’ll have access to two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI output, and a single USB-A port which is somewhat limited. You can expand upon it by using some savings on the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock for $200. You’ll connect this dock to the laptop over a single USB-C connection which the dock will split into three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports for further I/O expansion and you’ll also have a single USB-A port. The DC power input to the dock can deliver your connected device up to 85W of power delivery.

Looking to switch to Apple Silicon? Right now you can grab the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,249 which is $50 under our Prime Day mention. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with the 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. You can also save on the 14-inch model for $1,799.

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED i7/16GB/1TB features:

Intel Evo Platform – The perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, and battery life. Enjoy amazing performance with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Experience vivid colors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Stay productive with fast-charging, long-lasting battery.

Latest 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Quad Core Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.70 GHz, with IPU)

Luxurious Jade Black finish enhanced with subtle Red Copper diamond-cut edges

13.3” OLED 4K UHD Touch Screen 400 nits HDR display with ultra-slim 4-sided NanoEdge bezels

