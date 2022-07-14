OtterBox’s folding fast wireless charging stand reaches new low at $30.50, more from $24

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Folding Wireless Fast Charging Stand for $30.73 shipped. Normally going for $60 like it does from OtterBox directly, this 49% discount marks a new all-time low price, beating our previous mention by $8. The friction hinge and anti-slip grippy surface will allow you to rest your phone at “any angle” while also receiving up to 15W (7.5W for iPhone) of Qi charging. It can fold all the way down to charge wireless earbuds and the like with the 30W wall adapter providing all the power it needs over the 2-meter USB-C cable. Head below for other OtterBox deals we’re tracking today.

After checking out these OtterBox deals, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of smartphone accessory deals which is headlined by the all-new Baseus 65W USB-C GaN III Power Strip Charger for $48. This deal beats the previous low by $1 and nets you a 4-port hub that can charge your mobile devices, and even your MacBook.

Sleek wireless charger stand powers devices fast at home, in the office and everywhere in between. Designed with three coils to charge in both portrait and landscape angles and a friction hinge that adjusts to any angle. Simply set your phone on the stand’s grippy surface and watch it wirelessly Fast Charge at up to 15W speeds.

