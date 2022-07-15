Let Roborock’s smart vacs and mops do the cleaning at up to $220 off, deals from $180

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Robot for $349.99 shipped after you clip the $200 on-page coupon. Regularly $550 and now matching the price drop we saw on the white model for Prime Day, this is a solid $200 off rate going rate and the best price we can find. LiDAR navigation combines with adaptive route algorithms and app control to deliver an intelligent cleaning experience alongside features like multi-level mapping, no-go zones, no-mop zones, virtual invisible walls, and more. You’ll also find Alexa voice command support joining the 180-minute runtime, 2,000Pa suction power, and custom water flow settings for the mop side of things. Head below for more details and some additional Roborock price drops from $180.

More Roborock vacuum and mop deals:

We are also still tracking a host of even more affordable models from Anker’s RoboVac lineup you can browse through below, some of which are even lower than our previous mentions:

Roborock S5 MAX vacuum and mop features:

Customizable Mopping: Set the right water flow, even your preferred water flow for each room in your home, to get exactly the cleaning intensity you want.

Effective Cleaning Every Time: Precision LiDAR navigation combined with adaptive route algorithms ensure your floor is cleaned thoroughly and efficiently every single time.

Serious Cleaning Power: Maximum suction power of 2000Pa suction easily lifts dirt from floors, and Carpet Boost ensures every carpet gets max power. 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning can cover large homes in one single clean.

