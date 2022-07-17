Protect your electronics with Addtam’s Gold Box sale on surge protectors from $13 (Save 32%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Addtam storefront on Amazon is offering deals on a selection of its Surge Protector Power Strips at up to 32% off. Headlining these deals is the USB Wall Charger Surge Protector 5-Outlet Extender for $12.91 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $19, this 32% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. With this extender, you will get five additional AC outlets with three USB-A ports and a single USB-C port with a total of 4.5A of current between the USB plugs. You’ll also have 1,800 joules of surge protection to keep devices that are connected safe in the event of power spikes. Head below for more Addtam deals.

More Addtam deals:

After you finish checking out these Addtam surge protector deals, be sure to stick around to take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. Having a good eBook is a nice way to relax and today only you can pick up a new one at up to 80% off. Kindle eBooks have the benefit of being available across practically any platform as well.

Addtam 5-Outlet 4-USB Surge Protector Wall Extender features:

High-speed USB ports automatically detect charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed, USB-C up to 3.1A per port, it can charge 4 portable devices simultaneously.

This power splitter comes with a surge protector which can absorb excess voltage to provide superior protection for desktop computers, mobile phones, and other electronics appliances from voltage fluctuations, surges, and spikes.

Wide space: 5 AC outlets built-in 1800 Joules surge protector with long space in between, larger than standard socket. Larger spacing makes it easier to use for all kinds of equipment.

