Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker Gold Box, time to upgrade your portable sound from $21

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers highly-rated Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers in a variety of sizes starting at $20.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These represent the lowest prices we’ve seen on these speakers and they are as much as $40 off list. Standouts:

Baby Boom $20.99 in variety of colors. Floating, waterproof and 6 hour battery

in variety of colors. Floating, waterproof and 6 hour battery HydraMicro $25.59 IP67 Everything Proof, pairable for stereo or 360 sound

IP67 Everything Proof, pairable for stereo or 360 sound HyraOrbit $35.99 10 hours playback, USB-C charging, strap and case

10 hours playback, USB-C charging, strap and case Mix 2.0 $139.99 (pictured) big sound, 20 hours battery, 100-foot range, lighting

(pictured) big sound, 20 hours battery, 100-foot range, lighting Sonic Boom: $119.99 : Biggest sound 3 USB ports for charging phones

: Biggest sound 3 USB ports for charging phones more!

Mix 2.0 features:

BE THE LIFE OF THE PARTY – with this Bluetooth speaker that features a rugged design to fit your adventurous personality. Perfect for use at home, outdoors, outside in the bedroom, kitchen or bathroom.

THE MIX 2.0 BY ALTEC LANSING – Light up your sound with new lighting features and take your tunes on the go with attached handle.

INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play the Altec Lansing Mix 2.0 Bluetooth Speakers up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device; advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides greater wireless range and faster Bluetooth connection.

COMPATIBLE WITH – Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices.

LONGER BATTERY PLAYTIME – Estimated 20 hours of battery life on a single charge So you’ll be the life of the party! Listening you your favorite beats for a long time on this ultra-long battery charge.

