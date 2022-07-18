J.Crew End of Season Event takes extra 70% off sale styles with deals from just $5

The J.Crew End of Season Sale takes an extra 50% off one sale item, 60% off two styles, and 70% off three or more items with code BIGGERSALE at checkout. Plus, these items are already up to 60% off. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the women’s Sorrento Padded Slide Sandals that are marked down to $30 and originally sold for $88. These slip-on sandals can be dressed up or down seamlessly and are available in three color options. They’re also padded for comfort and the large strap makes walking a breeze. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

