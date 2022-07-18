J.Crew End of Season Event takes extra 70% off sale styles with deals from just $5

The J.Crew End of Season Sale takes an extra 50% off one sale item, 60% off two styles, and 70% off three or more items with code BIGGERSALE at checkout. Plus, these items are already up to 60% off. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the women’s Sorrento Padded Slide Sandals that are marked down to $30 and originally sold for $88. These slip-on sandals can be dressed up or down seamlessly and are available in three color options. They’re also padded for comfort and the large strap makes walking a breeze. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 8-inch Camp Shorts in Cotton-Linen $34 (Orig. $75)
- Garment-dyed Slub Cotton T-Shirt $14 (Orig. $40)
- 484 Slim-Fit Jeans in Five-Year Wash $48 (Orig. $128)
- Organic Cotton Seersucker Shirt $35 (Orig. $80)
- Garment-dyed Harbor Workshirt $28 (Orig. $80)
Our top picks for women include:
- Squareneck Soft Gauze Dress $47 (Orig. $118)
- Sorrento Padded Slide Sandals $30 (Orig. $88)
- Puff-Sleeve Cropped Top $35 (Orig. $118)
- High-neck Sweater Tank Top $30 (Orig. $70)
- Ruched One-Shoulder Swimsuit $38 (Orig. $118)
