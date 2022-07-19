Save up to $400 on refurb smart iRobot vacs: Self-empty i7+ $400, more from $130

For today only, Woot is offering some particularly notable refurbished pricing on the regularly quite pricey and high-end iRobot robotic vacuum solutions so you can bring home some high-tech autonomous cleaning for less. One standout among the deals is the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base at $399.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $800 new and currently fetching $768 via Amazon, today’s offer is up to $400 off and matching our previous mention. It has never gone for less than $550 in new condition at Amazon and rarely drops any lower than $600. You can also land this model without the self-empty base at $249.99 Prime shipped today. It “cleans up after you and itself” with a self-empty base that carries up to 60 days of dirt and debris before you need to clean it out. Row-by-row cleaning, smart maps of your home, keep out zones, and the ability to simply ask it to “clean under the kitchen table” using your voice assistant gear (works with “Google Home and Alexa”) highlight the feature list here. More details on the warranty and refurbishment process are below alongside more iRobot deals from $130.

Browsing through the rest of today’s Woot refurbished iRobot sale will yield notable prices on other models including more entry-level solutions from $130 and less powerful self-empty variants at $300. Everything is organized for you right here.

As for the refurbishment details, everything has undergone “cosmetic inspection and 10-point diagnostic assessment” as well as being “serviced and thoroughly cleaned, then packaged in a new box with all the essentials.” A 90-warranty is included here.

Then head over to our home goods guide for additional ways to upgrade your household gear, including everything from kitchen gadgets and cookers to oral care products, grills, and your protein supply.

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i7+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

With vSLAM navigation, the i7+ learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows.

And if it’s running low on battery, it charges itself and picks up where it left off to ensure the job gets done.

Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” A simple request to your voice assistant* or via the iRobot Home app enables the i7+ to clean messes for you, right when they happen — immediately clean that spot and consider it done.

