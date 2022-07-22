There’s nothing quite like fresh noodles, Cuisinart Pastafecto now $134.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart PM-1 Pastafecto Pasta and Bread Dough Maker for $134.62 shipped. Regularly $200 like it fetches directly from Cuisinart and at Kohl’s, this is essentially the first notable price drop on Amazon and, subsequently, a new all-time low there at over $65 off the going rate. There’s nothing quite like fresh pasta, or bread for that matter, and this handy machine will help deliver both with automatic mixing, kneading and extruding in 20 mins or less with little to no elbow grease on your part. It includes pasta discs for spaghetti, rigatoni, small macaroni, fettuccine, and bucatini alongside flour and liquid measuring cups, a storage bag, and a cleaning tool. More details below.

If you would prefer to save some cash and take the manual route, this best-selling ISILER roller pasta machine comes in at $35 shipped on Amazon. It will nearly take a whole lot more labor and know-how on your part, but it will also save you about $100.

This week has delivered a series of notable price drops on kitchen gear, many of which are still alive and well in our home goods guide. Just be sure to check out some of the best prices ever on the popular Ninja CREAMi ice cream machines. Woot is now offering deep deals on refurbished models so you don’t have spend the $200 or more on one with models starting at $100 right now. All of the details you need are waiting in our deal coverage right here.

Cuisinart PM-1 Pastafecto features:

EXCEPTIONAL DESIGN: Compact design–Mixes, kneads and extrudes up to one pound of fresh pasta in 20 minutes or mix and knead up to one pound of bread dough

INCLUDES: Six pasta disc- spaghetti, rigatoni, small macaroni, fettuccine and bucatini. Flour and liquid measuring cups, storage drawer and bag, cleaning tool

LIMITED 3-YEAR WARRANTY

