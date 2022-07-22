Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack takes extra 25% off: Nike, Cole Haan, North Face, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom Rack
25% off 75% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is offering an extra 25% off top brands, which is up to 75% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nike Tapered Jogger Pants for men. These pants are currently marked down to $23 and originally sold for $55. This style is available in five color options and have a logo on the side for a stylish touch. These joggers are very on-trend for the fall season and are great for training or everyday events. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
