Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack takes extra 25% off: Nike, Cole Haan, North Face, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is offering an extra 25% off top brands, which is up to 75% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nike Tapered Jogger Pants for men. These pants are currently marked down to $23 and originally sold for $55. This style is available in five color options and have a logo on the side for a stylish touch. These joggers are very on-trend for the fall season and are great for training or everyday events. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Off Court Sport Slides $29 (Orig. $35)
- Nike Tapered Jogger Pants $23 (Orig. $55)
- Cole Haan Grand Troy Knit Oxford $51 (Orig. $150)
- The North Face Valley Trucker Hat $13 (Orig. $35)
- APL TechLoom Tracer Knit Training Shoe $60 (Orig. $230)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Joe’s High Rise Flare Jeans $50 (Orig. $208)
- Good American 90s Duster Jeans $50 (Orig. $149)
- L.L. Bean Airlight Knit Pullover $22 (Orig. $70)
- Under Armour Charged Bliss Running Shoes $30 (Orig. $85)
- UGG Czeriesa Boots $90 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!